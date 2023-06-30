HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The 4th of July is Tuesday, and the Tri-State is ready to celebrate.

In downtown Evansville, fireworks on the Ohio River along Riverside Drive will begin at 6 p.m. Fireworks will begin around 9:15 p.m.

In Owensboro, festivities start at 5 p.m. at Smothers Park. Followed by a performance from the “Downtown Band ” at 7.

The city-wide fireworks spectacular will begin at 9:15, with several fireworks displays being set off at different locations across the city.

Events in downtown Henderson are scheduled for July 3, beginning at 5 p.m. with food trucks. The fireworks display will start at 9:15 p.m.

In Mount Carmel, there will be a parade at 9 a.m. on July 4, beginning at 10th and Market Street.

Fireworks over the Wabash River will begin that night at 9.