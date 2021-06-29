Fireworks Celebrations held for 4th of July

EVANSVILLE, INDIANA (WEHT)– Downtown Evansville is planning on a grand return of Fireworks on the Ohio on July 4 on the riverfront.

“We have a special surprise at 7:30 p.m. We have a 160 piece drum and bugle corps- The Phantom Regiment that’s going to be performing a thirty minute show so it’ll be spectacular,” downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District President, Josh Armstrong, said.

Fireworks are expected to start at 9:15 P.M., with other events kicking off at 6 P.M. More information can be found here.

Downtown Henderson will hold the Independence Bank Fireworks Celebration on July 3, with fireworks set to go off at 9:15 P.M. and activities starting at 5 P.M.

“Kids will have something to do and to play. Facepainting, and the Old Dam Community Band will start playing at 6:30 going to 8. They’ll be coming in from Newburgh and playing right along the riverfront. And fireworks will hopefully go off around 9:15,” downtown Henderson partnership executive director Lindsay Locasto said.

Other celebrations happening this weekend:

Owensboro will host its second annual multi-site fireworks show. The celebration begins at 5 P.M. July 4 at Smothers Park. Fireworks will begin on the riverfront at 9:15 P.M. Fireworks will also be let off at three additional locations at the same time. These locations include Centre Court/ Shifley Park, Owensboro Sportscenter/ Moreland Park, and Owensboro Warehouse Leasing/ former GE plant.

The Beaver Dam Ampitheater will hold Sparks in the Park with the Andy Brasher Band on Saturday, July 3. The event starts at 6:30 P.M.

Carmi’s fireworks show will start at 9 P.M. at the White County Fairgrounds.

New Harmony will be hosting their 4th of July Celebration at 10 A.M. at the Atheneum Welcome Center. A golf cart parade will follow immediately. Social distancing and masking guidelines will be followed.

Newburgh’s “Fireworks and Evening in the Park” is scheduled for September 4th. Parking and shuttle information has changed to ease congestion. Buses start running at 5 P.M.

Madisonville will hold the return of the 4th Fest and Praise in the Park to Madisonville City Park on July 2, 3, and 4. The 3-day event is free to attend with a firework display each night.

Mt. Carmel’s Fantastic 4th Celebration will take place from Thursday-Sunday.

In Otwell, celebrations will run from Thursday-Sunday.

In Princeton, the Gibson County Fairgrounds will host fireworks on July 4 starting at dusk.

Rockport City Park will host the Abraham Lincoln Freedom Festival on Saturday, July 3. Fireworks will start at dusk.

Holiday World is holding its annual 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza on July 3 and July 4.

Patoka lake will host Thunder Over Patoka on Saturday, July 3. Fireworks will start at approximately 10 P.M.

Scales Lake in Boonville will host fireworks on July 4.