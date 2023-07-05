HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Though the 4th of July has passed, fireworks remain a topic of conversation among lawmakers and Illinois state residents. One state senator is showing his support of legalizing most fireworks in the state.

Illinois is one of three states where most fireworks are illegal. If you do want to light fireworks, there are some hoops you have to jump through to do it legally. According to state documents, all handheld fireworks are prohibited. This includes things like bottle rockets, buzz bombs, and even sparklers.

In order to legally set off fireworks in Illinois, one must obtain a permit and undergo training from their local fire department, as well as apply for a site permit from the fire department.

A local resident from Mount Carmel says she did not even realize that fireworks were illegal and that she thinks Illinois is losing a lot of money due to this legislation.