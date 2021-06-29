Fireworks laws for Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois

(WEHT) We are less than a week away from the 4th of July, which means it’s time to light up the night sky.

In Indiana, fireworks are allowed from 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset. On the 4th, you can set off fireworks from 10 a.m. until midnight. Fireworks are allowed through July 9, from 5 p.m. until two hours after sunset.

In Kentucky, it’s legal to set off fireworks year round from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. On the 4th of July, that window is extended through midnight.

In Illinois, most fireworks are illegal under the pyrotechnic use act, but you can buy things like sparklers, snake and glow worm pellets and party poppers.