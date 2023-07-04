HENDERSON, KY. (WEHT)- Air quality might be impacted this week as fireworks add to air pollution across the nation.

The Washington Post reports that the Fourth of July is the most polluted day of the year in many parts of the country. Research shows that fireworks can cause a significant increase in the fine pollutants that can enter into the lungs.

In some cases, air quality doesn’t return to normal until noon the day following a fireworks display. The EPA advises that people watch fireworks from as far away as possible to avoid some of this pollution.