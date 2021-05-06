Fireworks will be back this year for Owensboro’s July 4th celebration

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Owensboro city officials announced an ‘all-American’ fourth of July for 2021. They will combine the annual celebration on the riverfront with three additional fireworks locations throughout the city.

“The unique way we celebrated last year with locations throughout the city was a huge success. Other cities around the country even began using that same concept due to crowd size restrictions after seeing how well it worked here in Owensboro,” said Tim Ross, Director of Public Events for the City of Owensboro.

The celebration will get started in Smothers Park along the downtown riverfront at 5 p.m. on Sunday. Live music will be provided by Alonzo Pennington at 5 p.m., and The Downtown Band at 7 p.m. At 9:15 p.m., the 15 minute fireworks show will be launched from barges on the Ohio River for everyone gathered along the riverfront.

Three additional locations throughout the city with also be launched simultaneously with the riverfront show. These locations include Centre Court/Shifley Park, Owensboro Sportscenter/Moreland Park, and Owensboro Warehouse Leasing/former GE plant.