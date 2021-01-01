First 2021 Evansville fire destroys garage and car

News
Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Fire crews responded to their first fire of 2021 overnight, destroying a garage and car.

Evansville Fire Department were called to the 900 block Cardinal Drive around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a residential detached garage fire.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage which was located at the back of the home.

Flames spread to a nearby home damaging vinyl siding.

EFD officials tell Eyewitness News the garage was completely destroyed along with a car inside the structure.

The fire was put out shortly before 1:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

No injuries were reported.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 1, 2021)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories