First 2021 Evansville fire destroys garage and car

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Fire crews responded to their first fire of 2021 overnight, destroying a garage and car.

Evansville Fire Department were called to the 900 block Cardinal Drive around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a residential detached garage fire.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage which was located at the back of the home.

Flames spread to a nearby home damaging vinyl siding.

EFD officials tell Eyewitness News the garage was completely destroyed along with a car inside the structure.

The fire was put out shortly before 1:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

No injuries were reported.

(This story was originally published on January 1, 2021)