HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-Owensboro’s first safe-haven baby box was put in place today.

The baby box will allow parents in distress to surrender their newborn at Fire Station No. 1, no questions asked.

It would have never happened without the help of 8-year-old Lillie Dunn and her siblings.

They worked with Owensboro Right to Life to pay for the new baby box. As we reported weeks ago, they made drawings and sold them, raising $8,000.

Right to life contributed as well, and today, that baby box was put in place.

Lillie talked about her goal in setting up the box.

“I knew mothers were in need, and I thought it would be really fun to do a fundraiser.”

Firefighters say they hope to have Owensboro’s first Safe Haven baby box operational in the next few weeks.