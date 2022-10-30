EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT– Superheroes, Hocus Pocus, along with other movie and TV show costumes came to the Echo Community Health Care for the first ever Pride Trunk or Treat.

“I love Halloween. It means a lot to me, and I am happy that we get to share it with everybody,” says Ashley Riester, the President of River City Pride.

River City Pride cohosted the event. Riester says Halloween is a way to express themself.

“I just love seeing the kids getting excited. Not just seeing everybody in costumes and prizes, but also seeing drag queens and everybody having a great time,” they said.

Today’s event did not just feature candy. Kids played games and had chances to win prizes.

Makayla Stillwell is part of the pride community. She came with her family and said she is excited to make memories.

“I am excited to see my siblings, they are happy” she says.

When her parents saw there was going to be a pride trunk or treat, they immediately put it on the calendar.

“I will do anything to support my daughter and her beliefs. And what she likes is what I am all about. And if we can, we are going to do that as a family,” she says.

Her father, Donnell Jones, says seeing her face light up make sit all worth it.

“This is very fun. I am not all about being about all that much, but this was fun, and seeing my daughter happy makes it all worth it,” he says.

Riester says they hope to hold more events like this in years to come.