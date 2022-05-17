DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Daviess County Fiscal Court gave up an update on the construction of a new veterinary clinic.

Officials said the contractor expects building construction will be “substantially complete” by the end of May.

The new clinic will be located at 2620 Kentucky Highway 81.

Officials said this will expand low-cost spay and neuter services for the county and improve care for animals waiting for adoption at the shelter.

The county hired a county veterinarian, Dr. Julie Gray, last year.

Officials said she has been performing surgeries at an off-site location while the new clinic is being built.

If you’d like to adopt an animal, visit daviessky.org.