BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) — 80 third graders sent a version of Flat Stanley to a family member, professional sports team or business that they love, including Eyewitness News.

“Flat Stanley is a character out a book, and he accidentally becomes flat. Instead of dwelling on the situation, he decides to use his flatness to help others,” says Haven Lewis, a teacher at Beaver Dam Elementary.

She says it was her idea to send Flat Stanley to Channel 25, but the school’s map shows the book character is nothing short of well-traveled.

“Some of our Flat Stanleys have traveled to Germany, South Korea, several of the states across the United States…Washington, Texas, Alabama,” says Lewis.

The third grade teacher says the goal is to increase literacy and teach skills like geography and map reading.

Beckham says he sent his Flat Stanley to Alabama.

“This is my cousin holding the flat stanley and these are all of her class mates,” says the third grader.

Other places Flat Stanley traveled include the University of Mississippi’s basketball team, the Kentucky Governor’s office, the International Spy Museum in Washington D.C. and a Takis factory.

“The kids favorite was Takis. They sent us a bunch of chips to try. So, that was exciting,” says Mrs. Haven.