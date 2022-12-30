(WEHT) – Imagine you get to the airport and go through TSA, get to your gate only to find out your flight has been cancelled. That was the reality many Southwest passengers faced the other day.

The Better Business Bureau wants you to know your rights regarding a cancelled flight. The United States Department of Transportation requires airlines to offer a refund if a flight is cancelled.

Sometimes the airline may rebook you on a different flight. Depending on the airline’s policy, they will pay for a flight on a different airline, other times they may offer you a voucher for a future flight.

“You are not required to accept that you can demand a refund and not accept the voucher,” says Judy Dollison of Central Ohio Better Business Bureau. “But if you accept the voucher you are accepting that in exchange of the refund, and again, just be aware of the policies around the vouchers because sometimes they are not totally open. There’s really blackout dates and restrictions that you should be aware of.”

Officials suggest saving your receipts from meals, hotels and other expenses when stranded after a cancelled flight as the airline may reimburse you for some of those costs.

More information can be found here.