HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A “floating museum” is coming to Owensboro. The “Pinta” a replica of a Portuguese caravel used by Columbus, will serve as a museum for dockside tours.

The “Pinta” was launched in 2005 in Brazil. The ship was built using the same methods and tools that were used to build the original in the 15th century. The original “Pinta” was the first ship to see land in 1492.

The museum will be open to the public from July 7th to July 10th. No reservations are necessary. Tickets are purchased at the ship. The museum will leave the dock on July 11th.

For more information, you can call 251-293-4193 or email ninapintatour@gmail.com.