EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Coming soon to Evansville Regional Airport, your favorite furry friends!

Starting in 2023, therapy dogs will be traveling to the airport. There will be a station or area set up for any people nervous or anxious about flying or who really love dogs to come and pet them. Officials say the dogs will help calm down passengers before or after their flights. All are welcome to come and say hi to them.

Reports say the therapy dogs from Therapy Dogs International Chapter 327 will be on a schedule and be run by volunteers.