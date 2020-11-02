Follow up on COVID concerns at Jasper nursing home

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – We have a follow up and correction to a story we first told you about over the weekend.

Eyewitness News reported a COVID outbreak of 35 residents, 25 staff, and 10 resident deaths were reported at St. Charles Health Campus.

We have learned from the Dubois County Health Department that was incorrect and there was no outbreak. The number of cases reported on the state’s long term care facility dashboard displays the total number of cases since the pandemic began, are not just recent numbers, and were not associated to a single outbreak or single day.

We want to apologize for the error.

Total numbers from the Jasper nursing home can be viewed at Trilogy’s COVID-19 webpage at https://www.trilogyhs.com/covid-19.

According to Trilogy’s corporate office, St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper has 2 active employee cases and 0 resident cases for the campus.

(This story was originally published on November 2, 2020)