Food booths going strong half way through Fall Festival week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Day three of the Fall Festival wrapped up and Wednesday’s showers didn’t seem to scare too many people away from West Franklin Street.

“It did rain and we did see some of our patrons leave, but I think everyone of those patrons probably came back after the rain… and we’re packed,” said Fall Festival co-chairman Jeremy Melton.

The rain may have stalled the fall festival activities for a moment, but Tri-Staters packed the streets once again when it cleared. And what’s one the biggest attractions? The food! The festival’s most popular food booths are back after two long years. Some have said that they are seeing slight drops in sales.

“It’s down a little from two years ago. Of course, we didn’t have it last year, but from two years ago it is down a little bit… But tonight there’s a lot of people here and it’s been pretty brisk,” said Terry Babb from the Simpson United Methodist Church, who sells Brain Sandwiches.

Yet others say the absence of the festival in 2020 seems to have brought in even more business this fall.

Matt Folz helps sell sausage burgers for Corpus Christi Church. He said, “I’ve worked three days now and I would say compared to previous days it’s been as busy if not busier. So I don’t know if that’s due to the fact that a few booths backed out or if it’s because it’s busier than normal, but it’s been very busy. I think we’re making good money for our parish, which is great!”

And some booths are seeing their food fly off of the shelves.

Tracey Talley said the OBC booth, where they sell pulled pork parfaits, has been a hit. She said, “now that we are back on Franklin Street, we are popular as ever. A line all the way out and going through pork parfaits very quickly… We expect to sell out every night like we have. We sold out Monday night and Tuesday night. We plan to sell out tonight and hopefully the rest of the week, but as long as people are standing in line, we will do out best to keep on feeding them.”

No matter how the sales have compared to previous years, they all have said they’re just thankful to be back in person and raising money for their organizations. The Fall Festival runs through Saturday, October 9.