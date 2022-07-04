TRI-STATE (WEHT) – It’s that time of year again to break out the barbeque, the beer and of course, fireworks.

Here are a list of Fourth of July celebrations that are happening in the Tri-State:

Evansville

This is projected to be the biggest July 4th celebration in the region starting at 6 p.m. with food and sponsor booths that runs up Riverside Drive from Court to Cherry Street. There will be free face-painting, inflatables and yard games for the kids at Riverside & Main in the Ruler Foods Kids’ Zone. The fireworks show will happen over the Ohio at dusk around 9:15 p.m.

The 400 block of Stonegate Road had their 55th annual parade as well.

Gibson County

At the Gibson County Fairgrounds is the DPI Annual Fireworks display. The gates will open at 6 p.m. and parking is $2 while walk-ins are free.

Madisonville

The city of Madisonville had three days of free music and fireworks in the City Park. The event went from July 2-4. The celebrations started at 10 a.m. Main Stage Concerts began at 6 p.m. followed by the fireworks.

Yellow Banks

Yellow Banks Lake is hosting their second annual Fourth of July celebration. Come hang out on the beach or fish to pass the time starting at 2 p.m. until dark. There will be vendors, sponsors and fireworks of course!

Otwell

The city’s five day celebration is ending on July 4 that started with a parade at 10 a.m. After the parade there were vendors for ice cream, food and an opportunity to register for the Supercross Triple Crown Racing. Following that was a Firecracker Baby contest and participants of the Crown Racing got to practice. The children got a chance to show the adults up with their very own Pedal Pull at 2 p.m. and then it was time for the race at 3 p.m. When it gets dark, it will be time for fireworks.

Owensboro

The city of Owensboro celebrated their annual All-American Fourth of July event filled with food and fun. The event began at 5 p.m. at Owensboro’s riverfront with fireworks scheduled for dusk.

The Owensboro Convention Center also will host its eighth annual Independence Day from 6-9 p.m. The celebration will be complete with inflatables and activities for children such as, The Bouncer Maze, Bucky’s Pirate Ship and Duck Pond, in the exhibit hall on the first floor of the convention center. Older children can enjoy, the Rock Wall and Spider Climb activities as well as Toxic Warrior Jump, Extreme Dance Party and The Extreme Chaos Obstacle Course. Some waivers will be required for some of those activities. Then people will try to find the best seats for the fireworks display at 9:15 pm. There are tickets available for some seating option here.

New Harmony

New Harmony hosted its celebration, Haunted New Harmony Ghost Walk, with patriotic songs by the Community Choir, the reading of the Declaration of Independence and a speech by keynote speaker, Professor Kent Schuette. A community picnic and a gold cart parade will follow that.