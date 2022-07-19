EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A classic Evansville event is taking on another non-profit. This week, Food Trucks at Friedman Park’s non-profit they chose to feature is Warrick Humane Society. The event will take place on July 21 from 5:00-8:30 p.m.

The timing for Warrick Humane Society to be featured could not have been better as they are presently facing a foster shortage due to the influx of animals, like most shelters and humane societies are this summer. According to a Facebook post, they are currently looking for foster families that can take in pregnant or nursing dogs and their litters. More information can be found on their Facebook page.

This event, that will support and feature the organization will take place at Friedman Park. The band, 2 Miles Back, will be performing in the Amphitheater at 5 p.m. The following food trucks will also be selling food at the park:

Bruce Li

Chino Taco

Acropolis

Taco Bar

Rock A Burger

Lashbrooke’s

Crazy Daisy

Pizza Revolution

Sweet Dreams A La Mode

Dawgs on the Ohio

Sassy Sweets

Food Trucks at Friedman Park is sponsored by D-Patrick BMW.