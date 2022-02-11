EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Evansville’s hub for sports and entertainment is gaining national attention.

The Evansville Ford Center is one of five nominees competing for the “Academy of Country Music” Arena of the Year Award.

Other nominees include the Bock Arena in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, and the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

“If you look at those other cities, they are much larger and we are by far much smaller. So I think it’s kind of a badge of honor,” said Scott Schoenike, the Ford Center Executive Director.

Schoenike says he hears nothing but good things from the community about the Ford Center- especially about the staff.

“I have a great staff- and when people come here, I get those comments all the time. We make it easier for them here,” he said.

Tonight is no exception. The staff has been working all day- preparing for another concert — although tonight’ s show is far from country.

“It comes down to the day of show, we roll so many events here- you know, we did a hockey game on Wednesday, basketball last night, a concert tonight, and wrestling on Saturday,” Schoenike said.

The Ford Center is one of the major attractions that drives guests downtown.

City leaders say if the arena wins the award, it could have a significant economic impact on the community.

“The Ford Center is a driver of a lot of our visits to downtown Evansville. Several hundred thousand people come to downtown each year, go out for a drink afterwards, come and see what we are doing, what work we’re doing with our new housing, new hotels, and spaces that are really filling our downtown. It’s an important piece to the puzzle here,” said Josh Armstrong, Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District Inc. President.

The Arena of the Year will be announced on March 7th from Las Vegas at the ACM awards.