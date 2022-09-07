TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Forest Service has been working on several different projects after obtaining funding from the Great American Outdoors Act. The now-completed projects are meant to improve the recreation facilities on the Hoosier National Forest.

The first project involved repairing five boat launches on the follow lakes: Indian, Celina, Tipsaw and Saddle Lakes all in Perry County and Springs Valley Lake in Orange County. This improved the fishing and boating access for each lake. The water levels were lowered for gravel to be placed in and around the ramp for a more even surface and safer footing. The Springs Valley Lake boat ramp’s concrete was also repaired.

The second project that was completed, helped improve roads to Tipsaw Lake Recreation Area’s campgrounds. The project included: removing and replacing the failing subgrade material with a base coat of asphalt over a new prepared subgrade, and a final surface course of asphalt over the entire campground road.

All the repairs are meant to provide better access and an improved visitor experience for campers. You can find more information here.