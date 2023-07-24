HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT)-A former Cannelton police officer has pleaded guilty to public indecency and was given a suspended sentence of one year of unsupervised probation.

Kyle Lutgring was originally also charged with child seduction, but that charge was dropped due to the plea agreement.

Indiana State Police say they began an investigation in September 2020 after receiving information that Lutgring had allegedly seduced a female under the age of 18 while working as a Cannelton police officer.

Lutgring resigned from the police department before the start of the investigation.