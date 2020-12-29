Former Easterseals Adult Ambassador passes away

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) Christy Rolley, the 2014 Easterseals Adult Ambassador, has died. Rolley passed away on Dec. 19 at her home with her family by her side. Rolley had two battles with breast cancer, the most recent being May of 2020. Rolley is survived by her husband and four children. She was 55 years old.

Rolley’s celebration of life service will be streamed here beginning at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Her obituary is below:

Christy Diane Rolley passed away at her home Saturday, December 19th, 2020 with her family by her side. Christy was born August 20, 1965 to Carlton & Brenda Harris in Evansville, Indiana.

After graduating from Tell City High School in 1983, Christy trained at Rogers Hair Academy in Evansville and began her career as a hair stylist at Rogers Hair Salon in Evansville in 1985. Christy married Randall Rolley in 1995. They proceeded to have 4 wonderful children who were Christy’s joy in this life: William 21, Ellen 19 Isaac 19, and Samuel 17. Over the last 11 years, Christy has faced more challenges than most people face in a lifetime and she met these challenges with grace. Those challenges included a sledding accident (2010) and two battles with Breast Cancer, the most recent being in May this year. Since May, Christy focused her time and attention to her children, family and girlfriends. She took several trips and outings with her sisters, family and her girlfriends, determined to take in as much life as she possibly could. Her last month was full of family time, talks of faith and courage with her children. Her biggest goal in her life was to raise her children.

Christy has shared and demonstrated her great faith readily. She was an active member of First Christian Church Newburgh. Christy was a Sunday School and Nursery volunteer, provided Back to School Haircuts, volunteered with the Our Time to Shine Special Needs Prom, as well as being a member of a small group and several Bible studies over her adult life. Christy had seen the impact Young Life had on her children and felt led to become actively involved, becoming a Board Member on Young Life/Warrick County. In 2014, Christy was selected as the Adult Representative for Easter Seals Rehabilitation Center in Evansville and found great purpose in being their representative. She discovered a love of all things creative from painting canvases, pumpkins for friends in the fall and sunflower cards. Her sweet dog, Ollie was always at her side. She was well known for making the most delicious brownies. Christy loved to listen to Andy Stanley podcasts and share those with her loved ones! She strived to always improve on herself and how she could help others. Christy never missed an opportunity to welcome a stranger or strike up a conversation with someone, leaving them with a smile on their face. Her own smile could light up a room or someone else’s day. She loved to tell and remind her kids to “Be the Light”, to live with purpose and to think of others first. Through her own goodwill, she was a source of comfort and guidance to others facing difficulties similar to what she had been through. Even in her passing, Christy wanted to make sure her equipment and assistive items would be shared with those who could benefit from them.

A special thanks is extended to Dr. Tony Stephens and his nurse Kelly for their personal care of Christy over the last 11 years and to Kelly Traylor NP and staff for always being available for Christy over the years. Thanks also to the Easter Seals Rehabilitation Center in Evansville and Patty Balbach for assisting Christy in achieving her independence and enriching her daily life. A heartfelt thank you to Heritage Hospice for the compassionate care they provided Christy and her family in this season of her life.

She is survived by her children, William, Ellen, Isaac and Samuel, husband Randy; her parents Carlton and Brenda Harris, Siblings: sister Carla Harris, sister Cathy Fuchs (husband Dale, children Jacob & Emma), brother Chad Harris (wife Tracey, children Maddie, Ben & Katie), sister Charity Reine (husband Clint, children Clara, Charlie, Caroline, Lotte & Mille), Mother in Law Kay Rolley, Father in Law Harry Rolley (wife Gloria) and extended family.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Curran & Thelma Carter and Pearl Walls.

A Celebration of Life Service will be Wednesday, December 30th, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. CST at First Christian Church Newburgh, with people being received at 5:30 p.m. CST. The Celebration will be livestreamed as well at bit.ly/christyrolley.

Christy’s family would be comforted by any memories or comments of Christy by sharing it online at www.AlexanderNewburghChapel.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rolley Scholarship Fund at Old National Bank, or Easter Seals Rehabilitation Center in Evansville https://www.easterseals.com/in-sw/ or Young Life/Warrick County https://warrickcounty.younglife.org.

(This story was originally published on December 29, 2020)