KNOX Co., Ind. (WEHT) — Vincennes Police are investigating a burglary at a business from Valentine’s Day.

On Monday February 14th, officers responded to Discount Tobacco along with the business owners to find money and other items were missing.

The owners told VPD $900 was missing along with merchandise.

Officers watched surveillance video from the business on Saturday February 19th, and tell Eyewitness news they spotted a former employee of Discount Tobacco, Deborah Beard stealing from the business.

Police found Beard and was taken into custody.

Beard is facing a charge of burglary.

