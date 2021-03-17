Former Evansville CPA sentenced to two years in prison on tax evasion charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Acting United States Attorney John E. Childress announced Wednesday that Mark A. Harmon, 64, of Evansville, was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison on multiple counts of tax evasion.

Harmon owned and operated Mark Harmon and Company, Certified Public Accountant and Consultants, in Evansville. He was an accountant for over 25 years and a CPA until his license expired in June 2015.

Harmon’s largest accounting client from 2012 through 2015 was a group of three related companies: Pittsburgh Tank and Tower Co., Pittsburgh Tank and Tower Maintenance, and Allstate Tower, Inc. (collectively, Pittsburgh Tank and Tower Group (“PTTG”)). Harmon had been working with those companies for over 25 years by performing accounting and financial audit services.

During the IRS examination, Harmon said he made approximately $75,000 per year in accounting fees from PTTG, and it was his practice to send PTTG an invoice for services rendered, which they always promptly paid. He further stated that PTTG did not issue him a Form 1099 for the tax years at issue because PTTG treated payments to Harmon as expense deductions for professional services. Further examination of Harmon’s accounting books showed approximately $435,000 in purported loans to Harmon from PTTG, officials said. Harmon said that PTTG would confirm the loans, and he produced invoices, some of which reflected a “Loan request.”

Agents also requested documents from PTTG. The CFO informed the agents that in the process of gathering the hard-copy invoices from their files, he observed that several invoices stated, “Loan request” and appeared to be altered. Company officials said that PTTG never loaned Harmon any money. Harmon had access to the company’s files during his year-end financial and tax returns preparation services, and they suspected that Harmon physically removed the original invoices from their files and altered the invoice description to state “Loan request.” The company located the original invoices in another format that did not include this description.

After the discrepancy in the invoices was discovered, Harmon admitted that he replaced the invoices in PTTG’s files with the ones matching the “Loan request” invoices. All the $435,000 falsely classified as loans from PTTG to Harmon was professional services income.

Harmon must also pay $208,160 in restitution and will serve one year of supervised release following his imprisonment.

(This story was originally published on March 17, 2021)