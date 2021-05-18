Former Hopkins County Republican Party Chair running for U.S House Representative

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)-Former Chair of the Hopkins County Republican Party, David Sharp, will formally announce his candidacy for the U.S. House of Representatives in Madisonville.

Sharp says he plans to focus on individual freedoms and keeping the government accountable and limited.

He will campaign in Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District.

Republican James Comer has held this seat since 2016.

Comer has not officially said if he is running for re-election.

(This story was originally published May 18, 2021)