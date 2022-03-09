(WEHT) – For any college athlete, the idea of a professional career in sports is like a dream come true. Maurice creek – or “Mo” for short – has been living that dream since his glory days playing basketball at IU.

“To make it out of that and play eight years of professional basketball overseas and see different cultures and see people all over and everybody loves me for being me being me. I just I love doing it,” said Creek.

Creek played three years professionally in Ukraine and when he returned this winter, he and his teammates never thought they’d be in a war zone

“You know, they had already been saying, like, oh, things were gonna happen… it didn’t happen.”

Until it did happen…and they were stuck.

“I was terrified. You hear the sirens. You heard a bomb, you hear the shillings, all that stuff is something I’ve never been through before in my life. So to have it up in a war type situation now, and I’m in it. I’m like, oh, now it’s time to go.”

With no family with him in Ukraine, Creek had to rely on the company of his team and strangers in bomb shelters.

“It’s just you and the people that you don’t know down there. Trying to become a family so that everybody can feel like they’re safe.”

He also had to rely on a Green Beret to coordinate a ride for him to escape

“I’m going with my assistant coach’s wife and his sister in a cab, and having to drive drive into a hot zone that has already been eyes on to get out… but when I got through it, I was just like, I’m relieved.”

Creek’s family, including his nine year old daughter, anxiously waited by the phone for updates, taking shifts sleeping so they didn’t miss a call.

“Just before I went down in that bunker. I was like ‘mom, I love you.’ The last thing I would want is for something to happen to me and never tell my people that I love you… they’re so happy that I’m home because they didn’t know any better either. The only thing they can do is pray just like I was praying thousands of miles away.”

Now they can rest assured, having Mo safely back at home. He said he has so many stories and details he would love to tell, but that we will have to wait on his book to come out.