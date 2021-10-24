Former Kentucky teacher guilty of child pornography

LONDON, Ky. (AP) — A federal jury has found a former Kentucky teacher guilty of producing child pornography and cyberstalking the student he victimized.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Charles Evans Hall persuaded a child to set up a secret Snapchat account to send him sexually explicit pictures and videos in 2018.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in London says he also physically molested the minor.

He later stalked the girl online, asking her to destroy evidence and lie to police.

A jury deliberated for 30 minutes before finding Hall guilty on Wednesday.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 22 and faces up to 35 years in prison.

