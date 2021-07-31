Former nurse charged with sexual abuse, nursing home fined

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A nursing home in southern Illinois where a nurse allegedly sexually assaulted an elderly resident last year during the pandemic has been fined more than $200,000 by a state regulatory agency.

The fine was announced after 61-year-old Richard P. Kuklinski was arrested on a felony charge of aggravated criminal sexual assault of a victim who was 60 years old or older.

New Athens Home for the Aged in New Athens was cited by the Illinois Department of Public Health in large part because the employee who said he witnessed the December 2020 assault on the elderly male resident waited six days to notify a supervisor.