HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Former Owensboro Public School superintendent Matthew Constant was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Owensboro, according to a press release by Kentucky State Police.

According to KSP in that release, the charges relate to the sexual solicitation of minors.

KSP’s investigation began in May, when allegations regarding a relationship involving Constant and an unknown-aged student were made.

According to KSP, the investigation resulted in search warrants for Constant’s electronic devices to examine their contents. KSP has stated that the investigation has spanned into other states.

Constant is currently charged with Procuring or Promoting the Use of a Minor and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Constant is being held in the Daviess County Detention Center in Owensboro.

This investigation is still in its early phases, according to KSP. KSP also stated that additional charges are likely.