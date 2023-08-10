HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The former Owensboro Public Schools superintendent who was arrested last month has made bond, but issues with his ankle monitor have prevented his release, according to the Daviess County Judicial Center.

Matthew Constant was charged with procuring or promoting a minor to engage in a sexual or other prohibited activity and tampering with physical evidence. According to Kentucky State Police, the investigation resulted in search warrants for Constant’s electronic devices to examine their contents. KSP has stated that the investigation has spanned into other states.

Constant, who appeared in court on Wednesday, had his bond lowered from $35,000 to $3,500. One of the conditions of the bond was that he had to wear an ankle monitor.

Constant’s case is set to go before a grand jury next month.