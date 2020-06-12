Former UE administrator Thornton Patberg passes away

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Thorton Patberg, a longtime administrator at the University of Evansville, has died. He was 89 years old.

Patberg, a 1952 Evansville College graduate, returned to the University as the Director of Admissions in 1957. He served in this position until 1972 when he became Vice President of Student Affairs. In 1985, he shifted to the position of Vice President for Development. He retired from the University of Evansville in 1994 but continued his involvement, according to the school.

He was an active member of Green River Kiwanis and Methodist Temple Church.

Several people surprised Patberg with a parade last month.

A short memorial service will be held at the Methodist Temple, 2109 Lincoln Avenue, in the garden, west of the building, at 6:30 p.m. on June 14.

You can read his full obituary here.

(This story was originally published on June 11, 2020)