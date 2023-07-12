HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT)- A month after announcing his campaign for the White House, former Vice President Mike Pence has made his way to his home state. Facing an uphill battle in a crowded GOP field, Pence made a stop in Evansville for a private event.

Mike Pence told us he thinks of himself as being a small town, Indiana guy, which makes being able to campaign in his home state, rather special to him. Pence is in town for a private fundraising event, in hopes of continuing his efforts to get to the debate stage, “the event here tonight in Evansville is one of roughly half a dozen events that Hoosiers have organized to step forward to support our efforts. We will be campaigning all across America but our hearts will always be home, here in Indiana,” says Mike Pence. The Republican National Committee has criteria in order to make the debate, which pence says includes having at least 40,000 national donors.

Pence believes that with his background in the government, he is more than qualified to lead the nation, “I truly believe that the opportunities I’ve had to be in public service: the opportunities to serve as Vice President, at a time where we made great achievements for the American people, and showed great strength at home and abroad, the opportunity to lead the state as governor and the opportunity to serve in Congress has made me uniquely qualified to lead an administration and to lead back to the majority in the Senate,” he says.

On June 7th, during his announcement for his presidential campaign, Pence mentioned challenging his former running mate, and is quoted saying, “anyone who puts themselves over the Constitution of the United States, should never be president”. Today, he was asked what he would do if he had the opportunity to pardon Trump if the former President were to be convicted, saying “I don’t know why people assume the President will be found guilty in the trial. I think he deserves his day in court, but I promise, as President of the United States, I’ll give fair consideration to any pardon request that I receive.”

Pence criticizes his republican counterparts, saying they are shying away from discussing the topic of abortion, “Look, I’m pro-life, I don’t apologize for it. People here in Evansville and all across Indiana know that I’ve stood for the sanctity of life and championed the cause of life and pro-life Americans throughout my years in Congress and my years as governor,” says Pence.

Pence will go up against several other republican candidates in the May primary, including his one-time boss, Former President Trump.