Fort Branch police investigating after several businesses are broken into

FORT BRANCH, Ind (WEHT) Several businesses are cleaning up after a series of break-ins late Sunday night.

R’z cafe says they were one of four businesses in town broken into, along with Zack’s Diner, Senor Tequila, and the Fort Branch Car Wash. Cafe owner Candy Yancey says the news is hard to take after a year of lockdowns from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re all small businesses and the fact we just came from COVID, and thankfully all of us came through COVID as best we can, and now we have to deal with this on top of everything? You know, I mean, it’s just hard. You would hope people wouldn’t do the things that they do, but unfortunately, that’s the world we live in.”

Yancey says they handed their surveillance footage over to the Fort Branch Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (812) 753-3824.