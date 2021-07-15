Foster families can visit Holiday World for free once per year

SANTA CLAUS, Ind – Kentucky and Indiana children in foster care will now be able to visit Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari once a year for free. Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari has partnered with foster care agencies in Kentucky, Indiana, and Tennessee to create a new Foster Family Program.

Effective immediately, every child in foster care from participating states is eligible to visit Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari once per year at no cost.

In addition to free admission for children in foster care, resource parents and those in their households are eligible for discounted tickets through Holiday World’s Online Fun Club.

Children in foster care are required to be accompanied by a licensed or unlicensed resource parent. To receive free admission, a resource parent should contact their representative to receive a completed referral. The resource parent should then present the referral along with a valid photo ID at a Holiday World Guest Relations window to receive tickets for the eligible children.