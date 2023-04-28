HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A new life for old furniture. A new partnership between the Evansville Rescue Mission and the Southwest Indiana Association of realtors is putting used items to good use.

It’s called the Four Corners Initiative and is described as a community effort to connect unwanted or unneeded furniture to those in need.

Not only does Four Corners impact an underserved segment of the community, but it should also impact the environment by keeping items out of our local landfills.

The open house was held at Evansville Rescue Mission’s Washington Square Mall.