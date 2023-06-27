HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Independence Day is upon us and making sure you are safe, having fun, and in compliance with your area’s ordinances are of utmost importance.

The Vanderburgh Sheriff says there’s a balance to be found between celebration and bothersome activity. Noah Robinson explains there are some people who suffer from PTSD and may not enjoy the sounds of fireworks, but others enjoy them as they celebrate the holiday, “. We just ask folks to use a little common sense. Don’t intentionally annoy your neighbors, don’t discharge fireworks at all hours of the night, and be safe about it”.

Firework ordinances differ throughout the state, and even the Tri-state. Sheriff Robinson tells me the state has a law which restricts the discharge of fireworks past certain hours. During the week, on non-holidays, you can only set them off until 11pm. On holidays, which by statute includes Sundays, you can discharge fireworks until midnight, “The city has far more restrictive ordinances. There are roughly only 10-15 days of the year you can discharge fireworks, and the only day you can discharge fireworks up until midnight in the city, is on the fourth of July,” says Robinson.

In Kentucky, Owensboro and Henderson both mandate that fireworks can only be used between

10-am and 10-pm, except in the case of July 3rd and 4th, when those celebrating are allowed to

set them off until midnight. The cities also prohibit the use of fireworks within 200 feet

of any structure, any motor vehicle, or any other person. No person under the age of 18 is permitted to use fireworks.