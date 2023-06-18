EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Officials with the Franklin Street Bazaar in Evansville are looking for those who broke into one of their trailers.

The trailer is located on the lawn of the EVPL West library.

Officials with the bazaar say they noticed the trailer’s door was open, while pieces of its lock were found on the ground on Friday.

On the Franklin Street Bazaar’s Facebook page, a post invites whoever did the break-in to come volunteer and make things right.

Ultimately, organizers say they hope to create a positive experience for everyone involved.

“We like to give people the opportunity to make things right. None of us are perfect and I just thought it was a good opportunity to, you know, see something good from something negative,” said market master Tom Leggett.

Though the trailer contained tables, tents and traffic cones, we’re told no items were stolen.