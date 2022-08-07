EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Southwestern Indiana Master Gardner Association would like to extend an invitation to the annual Butterfly day! This event takes place on August 20 from 11a.m.- 2 p.m. and will happen rain or shine in the Hartman Arboretum.

Officials say this is a great event for children. Attendees will learn about caterpillars, chrysalises, and butterflies. They will also see and learn about plants that host them along with plants that butterflies collect nectar from.

The educational event is free with free parking and master gardeners on site to teach about the life cycle of a butterflies

You can find more information on their website or by calling (812)-963-5418.