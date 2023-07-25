HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- July is National Vehicle Theft Prevent Month, and local Midas locations are taking steps to help deter catalytic converter thefts.

Catalytic Converter thefts have gone up 400% since 2019. While thieves can scrap the parts for a quick profit, the cost of a new catalytic converter is much more expensive, and often isn’t covered by insurance. There are however, ways to deter thieves. Indiana passed a law in 2022 that only licensed salvage dealers can buy or sell catalytic converters and they are required to keep records of those bought and sold. According to police, etching or painting you VIN number on your catalytic converter has also been shown to be an effective deterrent for some thieves as well.

As a response, 3 Evansville area Midas locations have teamed up with local law enforcement to etch and paint local residents’ catalytic converters with their license plate numbers for free from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 24 through July 29.

The Midas locations are:

1435 N. Green River Rd. Evansville, IN 47715

2019 US Highway 41 N. Henderson, KY 42420

2811 N Saint Joseph Ave. Evansville, IN 47720

Customers who are interested in the free service should call their local participating Midas to schedule an appointment.