TRI-STATE (WEHT) – Donut Bank is preparing for the fall but first, coffee! National Coffee Day is fast approaching on September 29 and Donut Bank wants to help everyone celebrate.

On National Coffee Day, you can get on free 16oz coffee with any purchase. This does included signature brewed coffee and cold brew coffee.

The deal excludes espresso, ice blended drinks and nitro cold brew. The offer is open to one coffee per customer on September 29 until noon.