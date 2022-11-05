EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Healing comes in different ways. For veterans, it can be even more challenging to escape the haunting memories. Now, a local horse barn is launching a new type of therapy.

Hoof Beats Stable is helping local veterans cope with war wounds for free, with Equine Assisted Therapy.

“There is a big need for this in this area,” says Tracey Connor, the barn manager.

Conner got the idea when talking to a friend, who happens to be a veteran.

“He said we should consider opening our stables to veterans,” she says.

Conner and Rochelle Camp, a riding instructor at the stable got to work. They came up with the program, Hoof Beats Therapeutic Riding.

“We just saw that it was a need for our community. We need something like this for our veterans,” Camp says.

Fairway is one of the 10 horses in the program that helps veterans with physical and mental disabilities.

“Last week we had a veteran out here in tears. He really enjoys coming back and knowing that Fairway recognizes him. I think he said it helps get him out of his own head,” says Conner.

“It is good for these veterans physically because sometimes these veterans do not want to leave the house and do not want to get out. This gets them out in the fresh air, and they are moving around. They will come out of the house for the horse,” says Camp.

The therapy helps veterans build confidence, build life skills, and learn how to regulate emotions.

“You can make an appointment for a therapist. And they wake up in the morning and do not want to go. But they will wake up in the morning for a horse session and be ready to go. And be excited and looking forward to it,” says Camp.

The program is free is for local veterans and no doctor referral is required. For more information, visit hoofbeatstherapeuticriding.org.