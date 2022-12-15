EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– Hundreds of households are less hungry tonight, thanks to a local farmer and Feed Evansville. The group received a semi full of freshly picked acorn and spaghetti squash from the farmer yesterday. Since it is hard to make a single meal with one squash, Feed Evansville decided to add to the generosity by adding a food car line.

“There are a lot of people out there that need it,” says Dallas Caine, who came to pick of a food box.

For Caine, events like this help him get food on the table.

“I cannot wait to get some food and get home and eat. I have not eaten all day,” he says.

Before the event even started, the line of cars stretched for over a mile. Volunteers spent hours handing out squash, chicken broth, cheese, bread, and other perishable food items. When feed Evansville saw the crowd, they initially thought they were going to have to turn away cars.

“Which worries me about what are they going to do for the rest of the weekend,” says Feed Evansville Chair, Lisa Vaughan.

However, the group was able to purchase $10,000 worth of more food, to ensure nobody went home empty handed. Before COVID-19, Vaughan says Evansville food insecurity rate was 14%, Now, it is at 20% and is expected to continue rising due to inflation and gas prices.

“With the holiday season and it is getting cold, you need to stretch dollars for warmth and gas and other things. It really does increase the need,” Vaughn says.

Vaughan says if you wish to help, donate to your local food bank. If you want to volunteer with Feed Evansville, visit FeedEvansville.com.