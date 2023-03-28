Henderson, Ky (WEHT)— At an event on April 14th, the Vanderburgh Humane Society will be offering free pet microchips.

Microchips help you keep track of your dog if they ever get lost, and there is no limit to the number of pets you can bring. National registration is included at no additional charge.

The Humane Society asks you to have patience with the potential line and to please have a leash on your dog or bring your cat in a carrier.

For more information, you can visit the Evansville 411 News Facebook page.