EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A local organization was at Art Jam in Evansville’s Haynie’s Corner on Saturday, working to make it a safer environment for all after a recent overdose.

A volunteer with Evansville Recovery Alliance was at the event handing out free Narcan and fentanyl test strips.

Narcan is a life-saving medication that can reverse an opioid overdose.

We’re told Saturday’s giveaway comes after a recent overdose near Art Jam.

“You don’t have to be sober to get help. That we’re willing to meet you where you’re at. And everybody deserves help. no matter where you’re at in your recovery. If you’re just beginning your recovery, if you’re unsure about your recovery, we’re willing to help you and meet you wherever you’re at. No judgment, no questions asked,” said volunteer Jennifer Murray.

“We’re just trying to end the stigma against drug use and drug users.”

Art Jam events have been happening throughout the summer in Haynie’s Corner to promote local art and music.

For more information on Evansville Recovery Alliance and to find out how to get Narcan, click here.