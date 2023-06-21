HENDERSON, KY. (WEHT)- National HIV testing day is coming up on June 27, and a local nonprofit is partnering with pharmacy’s to provide free HIV tests to the community. Matthew 25 Aids Services, based in Henderson, KY. will be partnering with select Walgreens locations to offer the free tests.

The free testing will be held at 3 separate Walgreens locations. 402 2nd Street in Henderson, KY, 2318 Frederica Street in Owensboro, KY and 1145 US 31W Bypass in Bowling Green, KY. The free testing will last from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and participants can score a $20 gift card while supplies last upon completion of a test.