HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department announced it will be hosting its very first Spanish-Speaking Citizens Academy, for free!

Led by Officer Hector Gonzalez, the class is intended to help further bridge the gap between the Spanish community and law enforcement. The class will start on November 15 and run until December 13 at the Henderson Public Library from 6-7 p.m. every Tuesday.

Officer Gonzalez will also discuss many topics including an overview of the police department and patrol operations.

To sign up, you can contact HPD at (270)-831-1295 or Abraham Brown of Holy Name Jesus at (270)-724-2172.