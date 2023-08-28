HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Former Kentucky gubernatorial candidate and attorney, Eric Deters says that Freedom Fest is back on.

The event had previously been cancelled when former President Donald Trump could not attend after being slated to speak at the event. Deter says the the event will now feature a video message from Trump and showcase a number of other conservative speakers, including Eric Trump, Dog the Bounty Hunter and Kimberly Guilfoyle.

The Freedom Fest event is scheduled for September 9 in Morning View Kentucky.