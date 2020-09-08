French Lick’s Polar Express cancelled due to COVID-19

FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WEHT) – The Polar Express in French Lick has been cancelled this Christmas season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

French Lick Scenic Railway notified its customers Tuesday on its Facebook page.

The post says governmental operating restrictions, social distancing and mask requirements would have made this season’s train ride very different from years past.

Activities such as dancing with the chef and elves, meeting the conductor, and taking pictures with Santa would not have been able to occur, “this is just not the show we feel you deserve,” the Facebook post says.

Ticket holders should receive an email and a letter in the mail regarding the cancellation.

Tickets for the 2021 Polar Express train ride will go on sale next year.

“We want to welcome you to a show that we can be proud of and that you expect,” the post says, “and we look forward to being able to do that in 2021.”

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 8, 2020)