French President Macron is slapped during small town visit, video shows

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has been slapped in the face by a man during a visit to a small town in southeast France.
Macron’s office on Tuesday confirmed a video that is widely circulating online.
The French president can be seen greeting the public waiting for him behind barriers in the town of Tain-l’Hermitage after he visited a high school that is training students to work in hotels and restaurants.
The video shows a man slapping Macron in the face and his bodyguards pushing the man away as the French leader quickly leaves the scene.
#Macron se fait gifler en direct de #Tain pic.twitter.com/tsXdByo22U— ⚜️ (@AlexpLille) June 8, 2021
French news broadcaster BFM TV said two people have been detained by police.