UNION COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Calling all freshmen! Nervous about starting high school? You are not alone. Starting a new school is a big adjustment.

Union County High School is hosting a student-led event to help prepare incoming freshmen and their parents.

The event is call Freshman Festivities and it will be held on July 26 and 27. The incoming freshmen will get a letter in the mail inviting them to 1 of the 4 sessions held.

Session 1: 9-11 a.m. on July 26

Session 2: 1-3 p.m. on July 26

Session 3: 9-11 a.m. on July 27

Session 4: 1-3 p.m. on July 27

This is an opportunity to learn more about how high school works from current students before the first day. They hope to see you there!